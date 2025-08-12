STACK Infrastructure's 2025 Heroes Of The Sea Charitable Fundraiser Surpasses $1.3 Million Raised In A Single Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lifetime donations exceed $3.4 million as event momentum grows following national honor and ongoing support for U.S. Coast Guard members and their families

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced it raised more than $1.3 million at its annual Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser and Salmon Fishing Derby in Astoria, Oregon. This fundraising milestone will benefit active-duty, reservist, and retired Chief Warrant Officers of the U.S. Coast Guard through partnerships with the Coast Guard Foundation and the Pacific Northwest Chief Warrant Officers Association (“CWOA”). With this year's contributions, the event has now raised more than $3.4 million in lifetime donations in support of the U.S. Coast Guard community.

“We are deeply honored by the unwavering support from across the data center industry and the collective commitment to the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Ty Miller, Chief Commercial Officer, STACK Americas.“This year's event was a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together in support of our broader community.”

In June 2025, STACK Infrastructure was honored with the Coast Guard Foundation's Guardian Award, recognizing its long-standing support for U.S. Coast Guard service members. That recognition carried into this year's Heroes of the Sea Charitable Fundraiser, where STACK clients, partners, and supporters united to create a lasting, meaningful impact. The event shines a light on the vital role the U.S. Coast Guard plays, including protecting maritime commerce, port infrastructure, the environment, and subsea cable networks. Though their service is constant, their needs, especially in times of hardship, can go unseen. Funds raised through Heroes of the Sea help ensure those needs are recognized and met with urgency and care.

Established in 2023, the Heroes of the Sea Foundation Endowment Fund, now managed by the Coast Guard Foundation, represents a long-term commitment to supporting U.S. Coast Guard service members. Created to provide charitable distributions on a permanent basis, the fund ensures that essential programs such as emergency relief, educational support, and wellness initiatives will continue well into the future. Through this enduring investment, STACK and its partners are helping to create a lasting impact for those who serve and safeguard our nation's maritime interests.

“The Heroes of the Sea endowment has become more than a vision; it is now part of a lasting legacy,” said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation President.“The continued support of this event has created something that will sustain and uplift the Coast Guard community for years to come.”

STACK extends its heartfelt thanks to the Coast Guard Foundation, the CWOA, and every sponsor, participant, and volunteer whose dedication made this year's event possible. Their generosity and commitment continue to drive the mission of Heroes of the Sea and ensure meaningful, lasting support for the U.S. Coast Guard community.

