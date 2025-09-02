Putin states Russia, China ‘united in our vision’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Russia and China share a unified vision for a fair and multipolar global order. His comments come ahead of an official visit to China, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and participate in Victory Day events marking 80 years since Japan's World War II surrender.
In a written interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency, Putin described the Russia-China partnership as a stabilizing force in international affairs. He highlighted the two countries' “shared broad interests” and “remarkably similar views” on key global issues. “We are united in our goal of creating a just, multipolar world order, focused on the Global Majority,” Putin stated.
He noted that, as major Eurasian powers, Russia and China cannot ignore the threats facing the continent and the world, and that maintaining security is a constant priority in their diplomatic relations. Putin also pointed to Russia’s vision for a “common space of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia,” which he said aligns closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative.
Putin’s upcoming visit builds on the momentum of Xi’s state visit to Moscow in May, which commemorated the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany. Putin praised Xi as a strong and strategic leader who respects history and upholds national interests. He called Xi “an example of respectful and equitable dialogue on the global stage.”
Putin’s visit to China runs from August 31 to September 3, starting with the SCO summit in Tianjin, followed by Victory Day celebrations in Beijing. He is scheduled to meet President Xi for both extended and one-on-one talks, with discussions expected to cover regional security, U.S. relations, the Ukraine conflict, and future international summits. Putin is also expected to hold meetings with leaders from Iran, India, Türkiye, and other nations on the sidelines of the event.
