EU Applauds Azerbaijan, Armenia Peace Deal
(MENAFN) On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas extended her congratulations to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for reaching a peace agreement with Armenia, alongside other accords signed during a trilateral summit in Washington, DC.
This information was provided by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
Kallas emphasized the significance of these arrangements, particularly the joint appeal for the termination of the OSCE Minsk Process, which she described as pivotal in securing peace and stability in the region.
According to a ministry statement issued following their phone discussion, she also affirmed the EU's readiness to contribute to the continuation of the peace efforts.
In their conversation, the two officials explored broader topics concerning Azerbaijan’s relationship with the EU and touched on regional and global security developments, as stated by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.
Also on Monday, both Azerbaijan and Armenia publicly shared the contents of the peace agreement they had initialed the previous Friday.
This occurred during a summit that brought together Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House.
The agreement includes mutual acknowledgment of national borders, a renunciation of territorial disputes, a prohibition on third-party military presence along the frontier, and plans to normalize diplomatic relations and settle legal conflicts.
Additionally, both parties voiced their support for dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group.
