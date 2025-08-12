Vietnam's FDI Firms Caught In Trump's Transshipment Crossfire

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US tariff rate officially announced on Vietnam on July 31, 2025, has deepened anxiety among foreign direct-invested (FDI) enterprises regarding penalties for transshipment.

Vietnamese exports to the US, as of August 7, are subjected to a 20% tariff, while goods deemed as“transshipped” will face a 40% tariff. However, no clear criteria for what qualifies as transshipment have been announced by the US.

The US Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTSUS) states that if US Customs determines a product shows signs of being“transshipped to evade duties,” it will face the additional 40% tariff. While there is a grace period-goods clearing customs before October 5, 2025, will not be subject to the new rates-the lack of clear criteria for enforcement is paralyzing long-term decision-making.

Faced with rising costs and declining revenues, some FDI enterprises have already begun scaling down production or gradually shifting their supply chains out of the country. These developments have exposed a core structural weakness in Vietnam's economy, namely its vulnerability to fluctuations in global trade policy.

This is because Vietnam's export-driven economy depends on FDI for over 70% of its total export value. Moreover, the manufacturing sector is heavily reliant on imported raw materials, with around 80% coming from China.

Meanwhile, the proportion of goods that meet true localization standards-produced entirely by Vietnamese-owned businesses with domestic technology-remains low at just 5–10% of total export value.

If“transshipped” goods are interpreted strictly to mean any product not fully controlled by a Vietnamese production process, then nearly all goods exported from Vietnam could be classified as transshipment and face the devastating 40% tariff.

At a time when Vietnam is striving to upgrade its position in the global value chain, this ambiguity could become a significant barrier to attracting high-quality FDI.

For now, the situation remains fluid. Vietnam may continue negotiations to lower the tariff rates, with General Secretary To Lam expected to visit Washington. Washington may also reopen talks with other countries, with President Donald Trump quoted by NBC News as saying,“The US is ready to keep the door open for attractive offers.”