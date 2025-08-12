Railone Launches Free OTT Streaming For Passengers - How To Watch Movies, Web Series Without Any Subscription Fee
Now one can enjoy movies, web shows, documentaries , audio programs, games and more as they head to their destination.Also Read | Saiyaara OTT release date: Ahaan Panday's movie to begin streaming online from.. How to use RailOne App to stream free OTT content
To stream free OTT content on RailOne App, follow the steps provided below:
Step 1: Login through mPIN or biometric .
Step 2: Under 'More Offerings' section on the home screen, click on 'Go To Waves' menu.
Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page where they can access free OTT content including movies, shows, documentaries, and more.OTT Content on RailOne App
The all-in-one mobile application not only incorporates passenger services like ticket booking , Unreserved UTS Tickets and Live train tracking features but also Grievance redressal, E-catering, Porter booking and Last-mile taxi. This free OTT access comes after Indian Railways' RailOne App integrated the WAVES OTT platform.Also Read | OTT releases this week: Saare Jahan Se Accha, Court Kacheri, Andhera and more What is waves OTT?
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting describes WAVES OTT as a free-to-access platform, available on smartphones and internet-enabled devices that offers credible, informative, and culturally rich content without any subscription fee. Notably, this platform was launched by Prasar Bharati in November 2024. It offers content in more than 10 languages featuring a diverse range of entertainment options, from live TV, on-demand videos, audio and gaming to e-commerce.Also Read | Superman on OTT: James Gunn's DC reboot set for digital release on THIS date
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a post on X stated,“RailOne - A single app for all your train travel needs! Book tickets, track your train, order food, and more - all with RailOne. Your journey, now simpler than ever.”
