'Asim Munir Is Osama Bin Laden In A Suit...Pakistan Has Lost Legitimacy As A State': Ex-Pentagon Official Michael Rubin
Speaking about the upcoming meeting between the United States and Russia, former Pentagon official Michael Rubin also said that the sole ambition of Donald Trump is to win a Nobel Peace Prize.
“Donald Trump is a businessman and is used to horse-trading... He does not understand that a bad peace deal can actually advance war... He has the ambition to win the Nobel Peace Prize,” Michael Rubin said.
“Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance... Asim Munir is Osama Bin Laden in a suit and there will be no amount of concession that will be given to Pakistan that is going to change his ideology or the Pakistani elite he represents,” he said. Also Read | India hits back after Pakistan's Asim Munir makes nuke threat from US soil: 'Won't give in to nuclear blackmail'
Michael Rubin said Pakistan's behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and compared the army chief's rhetoric to statements previously made by ISIS and Osama bin Laden.
He argued that the Pakistani army chief should have been immediately escorted from the meeting and expelled from the country after he made those remarks.
“Within 30 minutes of when Asim Munir made those comments , he should have been ushered out, taken to Tampa International Airport, and flown out of the United States,” Rubin stated.
“The fact that Pakistan is threatening half of the world with nuclear weapons is a clear indication that it has lost its right to be a legitimate state. It is time for the US... to consider other policies... It is near times when the future administrations should enter Pakistan to secure its nuclear weapons because the alternative is simply too great to bear.”
