Another Jessica Radcliffe Death Hoax? Here's The Reality Behind Marine Trainer Marina Lysaro Orca Attack Video

A widely circulated TikTok video claims to show a 23-year-old marine trainer, Jessica Radcliffe, was"attacked and killed" by an orca at Pacific Blue Marine Park. As per the video shared, Radcliffe died ten minutes after she was rescued by the staff.

However, there is no credible evidence to prove this incident, and the video appears to be AI-generated, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).

Additionally, the report stated that, based on the investigations, no records of a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe or any related events were found, suggesting she is probably a fictional character.

Similarly, another video has surfaced showing orca trainer Marina Lysaro being attacked by a killer whale during a performance. The footage captures a whale attacking a woman in a pool while stunned audience members rush to escape.

The video was captioned as,“Sad news. The TERRIFYING Last Moments of Orca Trainer Marina Lysaro. It's a tragic reminder that wild animals belong in the wild. We need to respect their space for everyone's safety. Rest in peace to her. Let's all drop a 'Rest in Peace' for her in the comments.”

Similar to Jessica Radcliffe's video, the viral clip is also AI-generated and totally fabricated, the report said.

Netizens react

The video invoked a range of reactions, where some users showed frustration, while others recognised it as AI-generated.

One of the users commented,“They are called killer whales for a reason right?”

Another added,“Look at the kids falling and disappearing as they run down the steps. Sooooo AI.”

A user said,“This never happened. It's all fake. No trainer was just killed by a whale.”

Another noted,“That's why they belong in the wild and not in captivity.”

One of the users commented,“Doesn't show anything but a big splash and a bunch of people running.”

What are orcas?

Orcas, often referred to as killer whales , are highly intelligent and social predators found in oceans worldwide. Generally, they are not seen as a significant threat to humans; however, most fatalities involving orcas have occurred in captivity.

Why are orcas known as killer whales?

According to Whale & Dolphin Conservation USA, were named 'killer whale' from ancient sailors who observed their groups hunting and preying on larger whale species. They referred to orcas as ballena asesina, meaning 'killer whale. ' Their Latin name, Orcinus orca, also highlights this behaviour of feeding on large whales.