US Justice Department Defends Extensive Epstein Doc Redactions
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has sent a memo to congressional leaders defending its extensive redactions in the recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, while also providing a list of public figures mentioned in the documents—a move that has sparked criticism over transparency.
According to reports from The Hill and Politico, the six-page letter was delivered to both the Senate and House Judiciary Committees and included “all government officials and politically exposed persons” referenced in the files. The department clarified that individuals appeared in a range of contexts, from direct communications with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, to indirect mentions such as media references.
The release of high-profile names, including President Donald Trump, without further context drew sharp condemnation from lawmakers. Representative Ro Khanna said on X that the DOJ was “purposefully muddying the waters on who was a predator and who was mentioned in an email.” He highlighted absurdities in the listing, noting that figures such as Janis Joplin, who died when Epstein was 17, appeared alongside convicted abuser Larry Nassar, with no clarification of their connection to the files. Khanna urged officials to release the full files, redacting only survivors’ names to protect them.
The controversy comes as members of Congress who reviewed unredacted material at a DOJ facility reported extensive and, in their view, unnecessary masking of information. DOJ officials maintain that the redactions are intended to protect victims’ identities, but critics argue the approach undermines public accountability and transparency.
The dispute underscores ongoing tensions over political expediency, privacy, and public interest in one of the most high-profile criminal cases involving sexual abuse in recent decades.
