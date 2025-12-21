Royal Decree Approves 2026 General Budget Law

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra) – The Royal Decree approving the General Budget Law for the 2026 fiscal year was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.In the draft 2026 General Budget Law, the government estimated total public revenues at about JD10.931 billion, including JD10.196 billion in domestic revenues and JD735 million in foreign grants.Real gross domestic product is expected to grow by no less than 2.9 percent in 2026. Finance Minister Abdelhakim Shibli also projected nominal GDP growth of 5.4 percent in 2026, adding that inflation rates in Jordan are expected to remain moderate at 2 percent.The Ministry of Finance projected that domestic revenues would cover about 89 percent of current expenditures, while the budget deficit after grants declined to around JD2.125 billion. The net deficit for all government units stood at JD671 million.Current expenditures for 2026 were estimated at about JD11.456 billion, an increase of 5.1 percent compared with 2025, while capital expenditures amounted to about JD1.6 billion, up 16.8 percent, in a move aimed at boosting growth and stimulating investment.