Syria’s FM Says Dialogue with Israel Focus on Ending Interference
(MENAFN) Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani emphasized that ongoing talks with Israel aim to halt Israeli interference and military operations in southern Syria, rather than accept a reality imposed by force. Speaking at a panel during the Munich Security Conference, Shaibani said Syria is pursuing a “realistic path” toward reconstruction and national recovery following the December 8, 2024 fall of the Assad regime.
He noted that since then, Israel has conducted more than 1,000 airstrikes on civilian and military sites, along with ground incursions and territorial advances in southern Syria. Damascus opted for diplomacy, with support from the US, to bring Israel to direct negotiations.
“These negotiations will not lead to accepting the fait accompli imposed by Israel in southern Syria,” Shaibani said. “Their outcome should be Israel’s withdrawal from areas it entered after Dec. 8, an end to interference in Syria’s internal affairs, and a halt to airspace violations.”
He stressed that security must be mutual: “Whoever seeks to preserve their own security must also respect the security of others,” while noting that Syria remains open to dialogue on this principle.
Regarding Israel’s response, Shaibani said the Israeli government is overstating perceived threats and warned that this approach could backfire. “The policy you pursue could become the greatest risk to yourself,” he said, asserting that Israel cannot evade “Syria’s realistic approach.”
Shaibani also highlighted US support for the discussions, citing President Donald Trump and Washington’s backing of diplomatic engagement.
Israeli forces continue near-daily incursions into Syrian territory, particularly rural areas of Quneitra, where civilians have been detained, checkpoints established, travelers questioned, and farmland destroyed. The Syrian government insists that negotiations are intended to stop these actions, not to legitimize them.
