The Rohn Group Launches Community-Focused Digital Platform To Help Residents Discover Queen Creek

Queen Creek, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - The Rohn Group, a local real estate company with deep roots in Queen Creek, has officially launched DiscoverQueenCreek , a new digital platform that merges real estate expertise with curated community insights. Designed to serve homebuyers, sellers, and residents, the platform highlights the unique lifestyle, events, and businesses that define the Queen Creek area.







DiscoverQueenCreek highlights the vibrant local lifestyle, including beloved destinations like Schnepf Farms and Queen Creek Olive Mill.

Going beyond conventional property listing sites, DiscoverQueenCreek provides visitors with a more complete understanding of what it means to live in Queen Creek. From spotlighting golf cart-friendly neighborhoods and Saturday morning coffee meetups, to offering an updated calendar of seasonal festivals and farmers markets, the platform delivers both practical real estate information and authentic glimpses into daily life.

"The goal is to help people explore Queen Creek in a more holistic way," said Kenneth Rohn, a spokesperson for The Rohn Group. "It's about connecting the dots between where people live and how they live."

The site includes detailed features on local attractions such as Schnepf Farms, Queen Creek Olive Mill, and the town's expansive trail systems-catering to both newcomers and longtime residents seeking to deepen their connection to the community.

As one of Arizona's fastest-growing regions, Queen Creek maintains its small-town feel while introducing new parks, retail centers, and community amenities. DiscoverQueenCreek embraces this dual identity, celebrating both long-standing traditions and modern development.

Looking ahead, The Rohn Group plans to expand the platform with interactive virtual community tours, relocation guides, and video content showcasing Queen Creek's evolving lifestyle. With a goal of reaching more than 100,000 monthly visitors within the next three to five years, the company is investing in high-value local content and long-term business partnerships that prioritize authenticity over standard marketing tactics.

"Queen Creek is more than a place-it's a way of life," Kenneth Rohn added. "As our community grows, we want this platform to reflect and preserve the character that makes it special."