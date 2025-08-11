Marine Sensors Market To Reach $1.9 Billion By 2028, Growing At 6.5% CAGR: Exploring The Depths Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thesize was estimated at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to approximately USD 1.9 Billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The Marine Sensors Industry is driven by factors such as increasing demand for UUV's and AUV', along with the increasing demand of the maritime transportation, navies are focusing on technologically advanced marine vessels.

Major Key Players in the Marine Sensors Industry:



Honeywell International Inc. (US),

Eaton Corporation (Ireland),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

Garmin Ltd. (US), and Curtiss Wright (US)

Marine Sensors Market Key Dynamics:

Driver: Growing Demand for ROV and AUV Propels the Demand for Marine Sensors

ROVs and AUVs are used in offshore oil and gas operations for a variety of tasks, such as inspecting pipelines and platforms, performing maintenance and repair tasks, and conducting seabed surveys. ROVs and AUVs are used in oceanographic research to collect data on a variety of oceanographic conditions, such as temperature, salinity, currents, and waves. This data can be used to study the ocean and its inhabitants, and to develop new oceanographic models. These ROV's and AUV's are equipped with various types of sensors such as sonar and other sensors to help operators navigate and perform tasks underwater.

Opportunity: Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) With Advanced Marine Sensors Technology

The integration of AI and IoT is a significant opportunity for the marine sensors market. AI can be used to analyze the data collected by marine sensors to identify patterns and trends that would be difficult or impossible to detect manually. This information can then be used to improve marine safety, efficiency, and environmental protection. AI can be used to analyze data from marine sensors to predict when maintenance is needed. This can help to reduce downtime and costs. AI can be used to monitor data from marine sensors in real time to identify potential problems.

Challenges: Maintenance Process and Calibration of Sensors

The maintenance process and calibration of marine sensors is a challenge for the marine sensors market for a number of reasons such as situations where marine sensors are exposed to a harsh and corrosive marine environment, which can damage sensors and make them inaccurate many marine sensors are located in remote and inaccessible locations, which make it difficult and expensive to perform maintenance and calibration, downtime caused by sensor failures can be very costly for marine operations. Marine sensors are becoming increasingly complex, which makes it difficult and time-consuming to perform maintenance and calibration.

Marine Sensors Market Growth in the APAC Region:

Asia Pacific is Expected to Account for the Highest CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The market growth in this region is expected to be fueled by an advancement in technology and investments in sensors during the forecast period. The major countries considered under this region are the China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is leading the way in the adoption of autonomous ships and UUVs. These vessels rely heavily on marine sensors to operate safely and effectively. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid economic development. This is leading to increased investment in maritime infrastructure and operations, which is driving demand for marine sensors. Governments in the Asia Pacific region is supportive of the marine sensors industry.

Recent Developments



In July 2023 , Curtiss-Wright secured contracts exceeding USD 250 million. These contracts pertain to the supply of propulsion valves, pumps, and advanced instrumentation and control systems for the esteemed U.S. Navy programs, specifically the Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines, Columbia-class submarines, and Ford-class aircraft carriers.

In March 2022 , The U.S. Navy awarded Raytheon, USD 651 million contract to equip all newly commissioned surface ships, ranging from small patrol vessels to massive aircraft carriers, with advanced radar systems capable of detecting and monitoring both hostile missiles and aircraft simultaneously.

In November 2021 , Eaton entered into aa agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to produce inductive proximity sensors specifically designed for essential operations in challenging naval conditions. In October 2022 , Teledyne FLIR Defense secured a USD 48.7 Million contract to supply Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors and various versions of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems to the United States Coast Guard (USCG) under a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity agreement.

