INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors In Reddit Inc. To Contact Law Firm

The investigation concerns allegations of materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that changes in Google Search's algorithm and features like AI Overview were causing users to stop their query on Google search; these algorithm changes were materially different than prior instances of reduced traffic to the Reddit website; the Company or its officers or directors were aware that the increase in the query term "Reddit" on search engines was because users were getting the sought after answer from Google Search without having to go to Reddit, and not because they intended to visit Reddit; this zero-click search reality was dramatically reducing traffic to Reddit in a manner Reddit was unable to overcome in the short term.

Thus, Reddit lacked a reasonable basis for its outlook on user rates and advertising revenues.

