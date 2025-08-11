Tandy Leather Factory Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| Quarter ended
June 30, 2025
|Net income
|($0.2
| )
|Adjustment to net income (1)
|0.4
|Adjusted net income (2)
|0.2
|Add back:
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.2
|Interest income
|(0.2
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|0.1
|Adjusted EBITDA (from operations)
|$0.3
|(1)
|This adjustment to net income removes the net proceeds from the sale of our corporate headquarters, related one-time relocation expenses, and tax related tax provision due to the sale.
|(2)
|Adjusted net income represents income from operations plus interest income.
Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (), headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a specialty retailer of a broad product line, including leather, leatherworking tools, buckles and adornments for belts, leather dyes and finishes, saddle and tack hardware, and do-it-yourself kits. The Company distributes its products through its 101 stores located in 40 US states and six Canadian provinces, including one store located in Spain. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“TLF”. To be included on Tandy Leather Factory's email distribution list, go to:
Contact: Johan Hedberg, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc., (817) 872-3200 or ...
This news release may contain statements regarding future events, occurrences, circumstances, activities, performance, outcomes and results that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and events may differ from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, negative trends in general consumer-spending levels, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of opening retail stores; availability of hides and leathers and resultant price fluctuations; change in customer preferences for our product, and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
