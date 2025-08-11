Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Named Best Pizza Chain By Newsweek
To celebrate, we're rolling out a limited-time menu packed with crave-worthy creations starting Monday, August 11:
Hawaiian Pizza – A bold twist on a classic. Our Hawaiian Pizza features cooked prosciutto, juicy pineapple, and a drizzle of sweet chili sauce for the perfect balance of savory, sweet, and heat!
Sweet Chili Wings – Charred to perfection in our coal-fired oven, these wings are tossed in a fiery Sweet Chili sauce that brings the heat with a bold kick of sweet, tangy spice.
Lemon Pepper Wings – A fresh, zesty take on our signature wings, with that coal-fired char you crave.
BBQ Wings – Classic barbecue flavor turned up a notch with Sweet Baby Ray's and our legendary coal-fired edge.
Spicy Pineapple Margarita with Tajin® – This bold margarita blends smooth tequila and sweet pineapple with a hit of smoky roasted peppers, finished with a Tajin® rim. Available at participating locations.
Whether you're a loyal fan or a first-time guest, there's never been a better time to taste what makes Anthony's a national favorite. Find your nearest Anthony's, grab your crew, and come celebrate with us starting August 11.
