Shamis & Gentile, P.A. Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Charter Communications, Inc. Securities (CHTR)

The investigation concerns whether Charter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 25, 2025, Charter issued a press release announcing second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported EBITDA of $5.7 billion, which missed the consensus estimate. At the same time, Charter reported total Internet customers decreased by 117,000. The number of reported Internet customers lost was nearly double the 66,000 disclosed in the prior quarter.

On this news, Charter's stock price fell $70.25 per share, or 18.4%, to close at $309.75 per share on July 25, 2025.

