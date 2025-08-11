Why Not Share Proof With EC?: BJP Leader Questions Rahul Gandhi On 'Vote Theft' Allegations

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday called on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to give in writing his "voter theft" allegations to the Election Commission."After a week's drama, they demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor. After all the embarrassment they had to endure, they decided not to let the Lok Sabha function... After 15 days, they thought that they should go and talk to the Election Commission. The Election Commission only asked Rahul Gandhi to give in writing whatever he said during his press conference. Can't he do this?..." Jaiswal told ANI. Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam said that Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was trying to defame the Election Commission (EC), which the Ghatkopar West MLA said was "urban naxalism.""You are trying to defame EC, which is a parliamentary institution, according to our democracy. When someone deliberately attempts to do this, it is called urban naxalism. You are indirectly trying to support them," Kadam, MLA from the Ghatkopar West Vidhan Sabha constituency, told ANI.

Rahul Gandhi Accused of Avoiding Formal Complaint

He further criticised Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for failing to share the "foolproof information" regarding alleged vote theft with the Election Commission. He accused Rahul Gandhi of "peddling lies" among people."If Rahul Gandhi has any foolproof information, why is he not sharing that information with the Election Commission instead of only speaking in front of the media? The court has repeatedly reprimanded him. Despite this, he is deliberately peddling lies among people," Kadam said.

Opposition Leaders Detained During Protest

Earlier in the day, Delhi police detained Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and a host of other INDIA bloc leaders. The police foiled their march to the Election Commission to protest over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "vote chori" (vote theft) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and TMC MP Sagarika Ghose were also among those detained by the police. The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station being detained, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list."Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told ANI, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai" (They are scared. The Government is a coward).Gandhi linked the INDIA bloc leaders' march to the Election Commission as a "fight to save the Constitution" and demanded a "pure" voters list. At the same time, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP-led Union government of being "scared". (ANI)