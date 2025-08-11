TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2025.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in July 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2024. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, one real estate company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2025 decreased 68% compared to the previous month, but were up 255% compared to July 2024. The total number of financings in July 2025 was 27, compared with 55 the previous month and 17 in July 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There was one new issuer on TSXV in July 2025, compared with five in the previous month and three in July 2024. The new listing was a technology company. Total financings raised in July 2025 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 49% compared to July 2024. There were 139 financings in July 2025, compared with 100 in the previous month and 93 in July 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2025 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange