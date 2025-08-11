TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - July 2025
|
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,929
|1,921
|1,816
|New Issuers Listed
|12
|25
|10
|IPOs
|11
|25
|8
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|0
|2
|Issues Listed
|2,573
|2,570
|2,468
|IPO Financings Raised
|$733,198,750
|$73,807,675
|$285,538,675
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$486,392,464
|$1,355,391,635
|$57,816,366
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$0
|$2,341,154,318
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,219,591,214
|$3,770,353,628
|$343,355,041
|Total Number of Financings
|27
|55
|17
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,562,862,284,859
|$5,452,815,171,744
|$4,629,996,293,702
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|152
|86
|+76.7
|IPOs
|134
|78
|+71.8
|Graduates from TSXV
|5
|7
|-28.6
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,335,960,926
|$674,834,527
|+98.0
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$4,940,166,637
|$8,889,484,137
|-44.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,431,723,683
|$991,424,800
|+246.1
|Total Financings Raised
|$9,707,851,246
|$10,555,743,464
|-8.0
|Total Number of Financings
|306
|249
|+22.9
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,562,862,284,859
|$4,629,996,293,702
|+20.1
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
|July 2025
|June 2025
|July 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,799
|1,803
|1,881
|New Issuers Listed
|1
|5
|3
|IPOs
|0
|2
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|0
|2
|Issues Listed
|1,866
|1,871
|1,953
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$11,700,115
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$151,154,859
|$269,197,607
|$154,413,491
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$554,158,099
|$447,642,173
|$317,840,380
|Total Financings Raised
|$705,312,958
|$728,539,895
|$472,253,871
|Total Number of Financings
|139
|100
|93
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$112,079,603,205
|$105,571,504,780
|$78,834,612,267
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|29
|-20.7
|IPOs
|5
|9
|-44.4
|Graduates to TSX
|5
|7
|-28.6
|IPO Financings Raised
|$13,234,685
|$2,954,000
|+348.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$793,155,124
|$499,049,394
|+58.9
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$3,211,048,205
|$1,962,978,948
|+63.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,017,438,014
|$2,464,982,342
|+63.0
|Total Number of Financings
|707
|665
|+6.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$112,079,603,205
|$78,834,612,267
|+42.2
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
|FTLS
|GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
|GO.U
|IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund
|GTRI
|JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF
|JGLO
|LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF
|COIU
|LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF
|MSTU
|Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund
|NCAP
|Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund
|INFR
|Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund
|GLDE
|Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund
|GBUL
|Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund
|SBUL
|Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.
|SXGC
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Xtao Inc.
|XTAO.U
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , TSX Trust , TMX Trayport , TMX Datalinx , TMX Vett aFi and TMX Newsfile , which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup .
