Azercell Congratulates Students On Their Remarkable Success At International Olympiad In Informatics
More than 300 students from 98 countries competed in the Olympiad. During the two-day competition, participants solved complex algorithmic problems, demonstrating their analytical thinking, problem-solving, and programming skills. Their solutions were evaluated based on a 100-point scoring system.
Azerbaijan has actively participated in the International Olympiad in Informatics since 1994. Between 1994 and 2019, Azerbaijani students earned five medals. From 2020 to 2025, the number of prizes raised to eleven, demonstrating significant achievement. This year's accomplishments not only mark a record-breaking result for the country but also stand out for having two students ranked among the world's top 100 competitors.
“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in partnership with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education, has been supporting the preparation of students for international Olympiads over the past eight years. This initiative aims to nurture talented youth in the fields of IT and ICT and empower them achieve success in global competitions.
Azercell congratulates the outstanding students and wishes them further accomplishments in future Olympiads!
