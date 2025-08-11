270 TEX Glass Fiber Roving For Weaving Empowers High-Performance Composites Manufacturing

Usage: Industrial weaving application

Loading time: 2025/06/16

Loading quantity: 24500KGS

Ship to: USA

Specification:

Glass type: E-glass, alkali content <0.8%

Linear density: 270tex±5%

Breaking strength >0.4N/tex

Moisture content <0.1%

High-quality 270 TEX glass fiber roving has been successfully shipped and is about to arrive at our valued customer's plant. The successful delivery of this batch will provide key support for our customer's innovative applications in the field of high-performance composites, further enhancing the strength, lightweight and durability of their products.

Small tex glass fiber roving, as the name suggests, have extremely fine linear density, usually smaller than ordinary glass fibers. This fine denier characteristic allows the roving to be woven more tightly together to form a uniform and highly dense fabric structure. Compared to other forms of glass fiber reinforcement, small TEX glass fiber roving provide superior mechanical properties in composites, such as higher tensile strength, impact resistance and fatigue life, while maintaining excellent dimensional stability.

Extreme Performance, Widening Application Boundaries

The small TEX glass fiber roving shipped here have been carefully manufactured to meet these high standards. Its excellent wettability and good compatibility with various resin systems ensures that a strong interfacial bond can be formed between the fibers and the matrix resin during the molding process of the composite material, thus maximizing the comprehensive performance of the composite material.

Excellence, Quality You Can Trust

From the rigorous selection of raw materials, to the advanced weaving process, to the layers of quality inspection before shipment, we uphold the highest quality standards for every batch of Small TEX glass fiber roving .

The successful shipment of the small Tex glass fiber roving is not only another example of our close collaboration with our customers, but also our continued commitment to providing high-performance material solutions.

