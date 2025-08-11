Breakthrough Application: 3D Fiberglass Woven Fabric Samples Successfully Shipped, Empowering New Heights In Composite Lamination

MENAFN - GetNews) Product: 3D fiberglass woven fabric

Usage: Composite products

Loading time: 2025/07/15

Loading quantity: 10 square meters

Ship to: Switzerland

Specification: Glass type: E-glass, alkali content <0.8%

Thickness: 6mm

Moisture content <0.1%

We successfully delivered samples of 3D fiberglass woven fabric to an important customer. The successful shipment of this innovative material signals a double breakthrough in performance and efficiency for the composite lamination process, providing strong support for the customer's exploration in high-end manufacturing.

Traditional composites mostly adopt two-dimensional (2D) layup structure, and its interlayer shear strength and peel resistance are often the key factors restricting performance. In contrast, 3D fiberglass woven fabric has completely changed this situation. Through a unique three-dimensional weaving technology, 3D fabric introduces continuous reinforcing fibers in the thickness direction to form a three-dimensional interlocking structure. This structure can significantly improve the interlayer toughness and impact resistance of the composite material, effectively avoiding delamination and making the final product more robust and durable.

Enhanced performance, simplified process

The 3D fiberglass woven fabric shipped this time are tailor-made for the customer's composite lamination process. Its three-dimensional one-piece molding feature can not only greatly improve the overall performance of the composite material, but also effectively simplify the tedious steps of laying and aligning the multi-layer 2D cloth in the traditional laminating process, thus improving the production efficiency and reducing the labor cost. This is an attractive solution for customers seeking high performance and efficiency.

Prospects for a wide range of applications

With its excellent performance advantages, 3D fiberglass woven fabric shows great potential for applications in aerospace, wind power generation, rail transportation, shipbuilding, and automotive lightweighting. It can offer the possibility of making lighter, stronger and safer structural components, and help various industries realize technological upgrading.

