The“Golden Partner” For Caterpillar Mini Excavators 266-8794 Carrier Roller Assembly Debuts

MENAFN - GetNews) In the world of Caterpillar mini excavators, there's a small but crucial component that holds the key to overall performance: the top carrier roller. Now, the aftermarket replacement 266-8794 carrier roller assembly, meticulously crafted for multiple Caterpillar mini excavator models, is here to breathe new life into your machine!







I. Super Compatibility: Covers Multiple Models

Tired of struggling to find a suitable top carrier roller for your Caterpillar mini excavator? Worry no more – the 266-8794 carrier roller assembly is your solution!It precisely fits up to 15 popular models, including:

Caterpillar 303 CCR®, 303ECR®, 303.5C®, 303.5 CCR®

303.5D®, 303.5E®, 303.5ECR®, 303.5E2CR®

304E®, 304ECR®, 304DCR®, 303.5CCR®

303.5DCR®, 304E2CR®, 303CCR®

Each of these models requires one carrier roller per side. Acting as a“stabilizer” at the top of the undercarriage, it firmly supports the track, preventing it from sagging into the track frame. A faulty carrier roller can disrupt track operation, drastically reduce work efficiency, and even cause chain failures. The 266-8794 assembly eliminates these risks at the source.

II. Premium Materials & Outstanding Performance

The 266-8794 carrier roller assembly is forged from high-quality carbon steel, balancing sturdiness and durability:

Wear Resistance: Outperforms ordinary parts in harsh terrains like mountains and gravel, withstanding friction from ground debris and tracks.

Long Lifespan: Lasts 1,000–3,000 working hours under normal use, reducing the hassle and cost of frequent replacements.

Superior Sealing: Blocks dust, moisture, and contaminants while maintaining stable internal oil levels for smooth operation.

III. Matches OEM Part Number: Quality Guaranteed

This assembly directly corresponds to the Caterpillar dealer part number: 266-8794®. There are no known alternate part numbers.

This means it fully replicates the original design, with precise parameters that ensure“OEM-level” stability after installation. No compatibility issues – making equipment maintenance and upgrades simpler and more reliable.

IV. One-Stop Service: Full Undercarriage Parts Available

Our service goes beyond individual components: If you own a Caterpillar 303 CCR, we offer one-stop procurement of full undercarriage parts, including bottom rollers, drive sprockets, idlers, and rubber tracks.

No need to search elsewhere – get all you need in one place, and keep your mini excavator's undercarriage in top condition for peak performance!

Don't let worn-out carrier rollers slow down your projects! Choose the 266-8794 carrier roller assembly to power up your Caterpillar mini excavator and boost work efficiency.

Click to inquire for details and exclusive offers – let's fuel your construction success!





