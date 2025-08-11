Bluecut Launches Spinx Forcetm -- Tournament-Ready Pickleball Paddle And Industry-First, Game-Changing Paddle Subscription Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCut, the brand trusted by thousands of pickleball players for high-performance protective eyewear, is stepping onto the court with its newest innovation: the SpinX ForceTM Pickleball Paddle - engineered for power, precision, and lasting performance.

With over 40 years of optical expertise and a reputation for durable, athlete-informed design, BlueCut is expanding beyond eyewear and into high-performance pickleball equipment.

A Smarter Way to Play - All Year Long

Alongside the paddle launch, BlueCut introduces its Paddle Subscription Program - the first of its kind in the sport. Subscribers receive automatic paddle replacements on a set schedule, ensuring fresh performance year-round while saving over 50% compared to buying individually.

"We've protected your eyes on the court - now we're here to power your game," said Zvi Berkovitch, CEO of BlueCut. "The SpinX ForceTM isn't just another paddle. It's built for players who demand consistent performance and comfort every match."

Crafted with Players. Built to Raise Your Game.

Developed with input from competitive players, the SpinX ForceTM features a T700XF raw carbon fiber face for optimal rebound and responsiveness, a high-friction Teflon-coated surface for enhanced spin, and a 16mm honeycomb polymer core that balances power with control while reducing vibration. The sweat-absorbing, shock-resistant grip keeps hands comfortable in long rallies.

USAPA-approved and PBCoR 43 certified, the SpinX ForceTM is ready for tournament play right out of the box. Each paddle comes with a protective cover and premium backpack , available in four bold colors.

Whether you're new to the court or an experienced competitor, the SpinX ForceTM is designed to elevate your play from the very first swing.

About BlueCut

BlueCut is a leader in prescription sports eyewear and now, high-performance pickleball gear. With decades of expertise, tens of thousands of positive reviews, and a close connection to the pickleball community, BlueCut designs products that combine advanced materials, precision engineering, and athlete-driven innovation.

The SpinX ForceTM Pickleball Paddle is available now at bluecutglasses at a special launch price.

