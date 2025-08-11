TDP Mps Meet PM Modi, HM Shah Discuss Andhra Pradesh-Related Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss key issues concerning Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP MPs led by parliamentary party leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu along with Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani had separate meetings with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Lavu Krishna said on behalf of TDP Parliamentary Party, they presented to the Prime Minister a comprehensive report analysing the Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes of the Government of India, and their implementation status in Andhra Pradesh.

“We also expressed our appreciation for Operation Sindhoor, a testament to India's resolve in safeguarding national security, and discussed the importance of protecting farmers' interests in ongoing and future trade negotiations to ensure fair opportunities and sustainable livelihoods,” he posted on X.

The TDP Parliamentary Party leader stated that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA led Government remains steadfast in its commitment to fast-tracking Andhra Pradesh's development and prosperity.

The TDP MPs later had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. Lavu Krishna said they discussed key issues concerning Andhra Pradesh and explore avenues for accelerating the state's development.

Meanwhile, Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X that they submitted a representation seeking the expeditious approval of the FCRA application of Rural Development Trust (RDT), Anantapur.

The Civil Aviation Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh is committed to advancing the Government of India's mission of inclusive rural development.

“The FCRA approval for RDT is essential to ensure the continuation of its transformative initiatives, particularly in the Anantapur region. For decades, RDT has been a lifeline for vulnerable communities, delivering impactful interventions in healthcare, education, women's empowerment, livelihoods, and sports. Its work touches over 4.5 lakh families across more than 3,900 villages, with a significant footprint in Anantapur, one of the most drought-prone districts in the country. Approving the FCRA application will enable RDT to sustain and scale its service to the people who need it most,” he added.

Hindupur MP BK Pardhasaradhi, Anantapur MP G Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha members Beeda Masthan Rao, Sana Satish, MLAs from Anantapur and Hindupur region Kalva Srinivasulu, Paritala Suneetha, MS Raju, A. Surendra Babu, D. Venkateshwara Prasad and Paritala Sriram were present.