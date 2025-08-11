Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Sharjah Ruler Increases Decent Living Grants To A Monthly Income Of Dh17,500

UAE: Sharjah Ruler Increases Decent Living Grants To A Monthly Income Of Dh17,500


2025-08-11 02:24:46
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sharjah Ruler has directed an increase in allowances for families consisting of two or more members with an income, the emirate's media office said on Monday.

The Decent Living allowances, which are dedicated to 3,162 families registered with the Social Services Department, will increase to an annual cost of Dh134 million, as per directions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharja .

Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere

The payments will begin next month, to raise their income to the decent living threshold of Dh17,500 per month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Royal has also directed the establishment of a Social Care Complex in Al Ruwaidat district.

The complex will include a home for the elderly, a social care home for children, Wahat Al-Rushd facilities dedicated to mental health, and a women's protection centre - all under one umbrella and in a single location covering an area of 140,000 square meters.

It will feature numerous essential, recreational, and service facilities, as well as a mosque and a gymnasium for residents of the homes.

MENAFN11082025000049011007ID1109913561

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search