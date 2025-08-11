UAE: Sharjah Ruler Increases Decent Living Grants To A Monthly Income Of Dh17,500
Sharjah Ruler has directed an increase in allowances for families consisting of two or more members with an income, the emirate's media office said on Monday.
The Decent Living allowances, which are dedicated to 3,162 families registered with the Social Services Department, will increase to an annual cost of Dh134 million, as per directions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharja .Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere
The payments will begin next month, to raise their income to the decent living threshold of Dh17,500 per month.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Royal has also directed the establishment of a Social Care Complex in Al Ruwaidat district.
The complex will include a home for the elderly, a social care home for children, Wahat Al-Rushd facilities dedicated to mental health, and a women's protection centre - all under one umbrella and in a single location covering an area of 140,000 square meters.
It will feature numerous essential, recreational, and service facilities, as well as a mosque and a gymnasium for residents of the homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment