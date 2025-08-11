UAE: Sharjah Ruler Increases Decent Living Grants To A Monthly Income Of Dh17,500

Sharjah Ruler has directed an increase in allowances for families consisting of two or more members with an income, the emirate's media office said on Monday.

The Decent Living allowances, which are dedicated to 3,162 families registered with the Social Services Department, will increase to an annual cost of Dh134 million, as per directions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharja .

The payments will begin next month, to raise their income to the decent living threshold of Dh17,500 per month.

The Royal has also directed the establishment of a Social Care Complex in Al Ruwaidat district.

The complex will include a home for the elderly, a social care home for children, Wahat Al-Rushd facilities dedicated to mental health, and a women's protection centre - all under one umbrella and in a single location covering an area of 140,000 square meters.

It will feature numerous essential, recreational, and service facilities, as well as a mosque and a gymnasium for residents of the homes.