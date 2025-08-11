403
Wells Fargo Stock Signal 11/08: Follow The Breakdown (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between 76.16 (the intra-day low of the current sell-off) and 79.91 (the mid-range of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Wells Fargo (WFC) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500 Both indices trade near record highs, but bearish developments build up underneath The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence
- The WFC D1 chart shows price action just below its horizontal resistance zone It also shows price action challenging its ascending 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bearish with a descending trendline Bearish trading volumes are stable during the most recent correction, suggesting ongoing selling pressure. WFC corrected with the S&P 500 advancing, a significant bearish signal
- WFC Entry Level: Between 76.16 and 79.91 WFC Take Profit: Between 58.42 and 63.40 WFC Stop Loss: Between 82.59 and 84.83 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.76
