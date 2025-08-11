Dibella Law Unveils Survey Results On Teen Driving Behaviors And Launches Safety Checklist For Parents

How Often Do Parents Think Teens Look at Their Phones

DiBella Law reveals teen driving survey results and launches a safety checklist to help parents reduce risks and promote responsible driving.

- Christopher DiBellaBOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiBella Law Injury and Accident Lawyers is excited to announce the results of a new survey focused on teen driving behaviors and the perceptions parents have of their teens behind the wheel. The survey provides valuable insights into the habits and risks associated with young drivers and aims to help guide families in fostering safer driving practices.The survey revealed a concerning gap between the behaviors of teen drivers and how parents perceive those behaviors. The results are listed below.With teen driving accidents often influenced by distractions, inexperience, and impaired driving, DiBella Law has also created a comprehensive Teen Driver Safety Checklist for parents to help reduce risks and encourage responsible driving.SURVEY FINDINGS: KEY INSIGHTS INTO TEEN DRIVING BEHAVIORSThe survey highlighted several key areas that are critical to understanding and addressing teen driving safety:Gap Between Parent Perception and Teen Reality: 90% parents believed their teen was a safe driver, but they rate other teens who aren't their own, much less safely. This could indicate an inherent bias. Teens rated their own driving habits differently, with 45% of teens admitting that they could be a safer driver.What is Actually Distracting Teens: We asked both parents and teens to rank common driving distractions for teenagers and here's what stood out. Teens actually ranked other people in the car as the most distracting factor, whereas parents believed it was likely texting/calling. After that, both parents and teens ranked social media use as the second most distracting behavior. Both parents and teens agree that phone use is distracting: 65% of parents believed that teens looked at their phone on more than half of their trips, while even nearly half (46%) of teens admitted that they have used their phone while behind the wheel.Risky Driving Behavior: A couple of questions unlocked some concerns in the overall safety of drivers. 22% of males vs. 8 % of females have admitted to driving recklessly to impress their friends. Perhaps even more alarming, 20% of overall teens have admitted to not wearing a seat belt when in the front seat. For something that is avoidable, and only takes one accident to change our lives, this statistic is worrisome.TEEN DRIVER SAFETY CHECKLIST: PRACTICAL STEPS FOR PARENTSIn response to the survey results, DiBella Law has developed a Teen Driver Safety Checklist to assist parents in encouraging safer driving. The checklist includes practical tips to help teens adopt responsible driving behaviors and avoid car accidents :Minimize Distractions: Encourage teens to limit distractions, including phone use, loud music, and unnecessary conversations with passengers while driving.Set Clear Rules: Establish curfews, passenger limits, and restrictions on driving in challenging weather or road conditions to ensure that your teen is driving under safe circumstances.Model Safe Driving: Parents should lead by example, as teens are more likely to emulate their parents' driving behaviors. Demonstrating safe driving practices at all times can have a significant impact.Regular Discussions: Open communication is key. Parents should regularly discuss the risks of distracted and impaired driving with their teens and provide guidance on how to avoid dangerous situations.Utilize Technology: Consider using apps and tools that allow parents to monitor their teen's driving habits. These tools can help identify unsafe behaviors and provide opportunities for real-time feedback.By implementing these strategies, parents can help minimize risks and ensure their teens develop the skills needed to become responsible drivers.

