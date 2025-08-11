Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Marks Five Years Of Industry- Leading Training At Safety Town

The state-of-the-art safety facility accelerates emergency response and coordination for employees and first responders

DOVER, Del., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK ) proudly marked the five-year anniversary of its Safety Town training facility today with a celebratory event that brought together employees, first responders, government officials and community partners. The event, held at the Safety Town facility in Dover, Delaware, highlighted the Company's continued commitment to safety, education and community collaboration.

Since its launch in 2020, Safety Town has served as a premier training ground for natural gas safety, offering immersive, hands-on learning environments for employees, emergency responders, utility professionals and community stakeholders. The anniversary celebration featured guided tours of the facility, live safety demonstrations and remarks from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's leadership and local dignitaries.

"Safety Town represents one important part of our dedication to protecting the communities we serve," said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "We believe that safety is not just a priority, it's a core value. This facility allows us to build on that value with our partners, to help ensure they're equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to respond effectively and safely."

Since opening, Safety Town has trained over 1,200 emergency response personnel and hosted more than 200 employee training events. The program has reached more than 50 fire departments, municipalities and support organizations across the Company's service area in Maryland and Delaware. With hands-on experiences like the natural gas mobile training unit, and certifications in excavation, leak investigation, SCBA, CPR/AED/First Aid, confined space, and OSHA 10-hour training, Safety Town continues to reinforce Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's dedication to safety and risk mitigation by delivering high-impact training experiences that elevate operational standards and emergency response.

As part of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities served, the Company made a charitable contribution of $10,000 to the Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association in support of the Foundation's scholarship fund. The donation was presented to the Foundation's chairman, Lynn Rogers, during the event.

"Safety Town is more than a training facility - it's a commitment to the safety and resilience of our communities," said Andrena Burd, assistant vice president, risk management at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. "By providing immersive, real-world training, we're helping to equip first responders and our employees with the skills and confidence they need to act decisively in critical moments."

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation also operates a Safety Town facility in DeBary, Florida. These state-of-the-art training locations play a key role in advancing the Company's safety culture, furthering Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's journey to being an industry-leader in safety.

For more information about Safety Town or to inquire about safety training opportunities, please email Anthony Coker, training coordinator II, at [email protected] .

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation:

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CPK ). Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Alexander Nye

Director, Strategic Communications

727.754.0136

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Lucia M. Dempsey

Head of Investor Relations

347.804.9067

[email protected]

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

