Breachlock's 2025 Pentesting Intelligence Report Analyzes 4,200+ Pentests, Reveals Today's Most Critical Risk Patterns
Over the past year, pentesting engagements revealed a steady global increase in real-world exploitability driven by the convergence of outdated systems, cloud misconfigurations, and increasingly sophisticated attack chains.
Here are some of the key findings that stand out in this year's report:
-
Broken Access Control emerged as the most prevalent and critical vulnerability, accounting for 32% of high-severity findings, which often enabled unauthorized access and privilege escalation.
APIs in technology & SaaS providers' environments experienced a 400% spike in critical vulnerabilities , highlighting poor access control, logic flaws, and insecure exposure.
Approximately 40% of financial firms have increased penetration testing frequency to quarterly or continuous testing to keep pace with rapid IT changes and evolving threats.
Nearly 7 in 10 retail & consumer goods organizations had APIs with misconfigured authorizations or data exposure issues, averaging 15 vulnerabilities per API.
70% of vulnerabilities detected in healthcare systems were Medium and High severity issues, largely due to widespread use of legacy systems and inadequate OT security controls.
Cloud misconfigurations and excessive permissions vulnerabilities were present in 42% of cloud environments tested.
As security teams face expanding regulatory pressure and are challenged with protecting increasingly complex attack surfaces, BreachLock's Pentesting Intelligence Report offers timely, actionable intelligence based on thousands of real-world offensive security engagements.
Download the full report here for the full breakdown of key vulnerability trends, impacted industries, and security gaps organizations can't afford to ignore.
About BreachLock
BreachLock is a global leader in offensive security, delivering scalable and continuous security testing. Trusted by global enterprises, BreachLock provides human-led and AI-powered Attack Surface Management , Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Red Teaming, and Adversarial Exposure Validation (AEV) solutions that help security teams stay ahead of adversaries. With a mission to make proactive security the new standard, BreachLock is shaping the future of cybersecurity through automation, data-driven intelligence, and expert-driven execution.
Know Your Risk. Contact BreachLock today !
Media Contact
Megan Charrois
Senior Marketing Executive
[email protected]
SOURCE BreachLock
