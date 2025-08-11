Breachlock's 2025 Pentesting Intelligence Report Analyzes 4,200+ Pentests, Reveals Today's Most Critical Risk Patterns

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Commenting on the release of the report, BreachLock Founder & CEO, Seemant Sehgal, expressed, "The threat landscape isn't just evolving-it's accelerating with the rise of vibe coding and agentic solutions. This report draws on insights from over 4,000 penetration tests conducted by BreachLock in the last 12 months, capturing real-world attack vectors, including emerging AI-driven threats. Now in its 4th edition since 2022, our Annual Penetration Testing Intelligence Report continues to equip CISOs with clear, actionable intelligence to navigate today's complex security environment. Its inclusion in the 2025 Verizon DBIR reinforces its role as a trusted resource for smarter, more resilient cybersecurity decisions."

Over the past year, pentesting engagements revealed a steady global increase in real-world exploitability driven by the convergence of outdated systems, cloud misconfigurations, and increasingly sophisticated attack chains.

Here are some of the key findings that stand out in this year's report:



Broken Access Control emerged as the most prevalent and critical vulnerability, accounting for 32% of high-severity findings, which often enabled unauthorized access and privilege escalation.



APIs in technology & SaaS providers' environments experienced a 400% spike in critical vulnerabilities , highlighting poor access control, logic flaws, and insecure exposure.



Approximately 40% of financial firms have increased penetration testing frequency to quarterly or continuous testing to keep pace with rapid IT changes and evolving threats.



Nearly 7 in 10 retail & consumer goods organizations had APIs with misconfigured authorizations or data exposure issues, averaging 15 vulnerabilities per API.



70% of vulnerabilities detected in healthcare systems were Medium and High severity issues, largely due to widespread use of legacy systems and inadequate OT security controls.

Cloud misconfigurations and excessive permissions vulnerabilities were present in 42% of cloud environments tested.

As security teams face expanding regulatory pressure and are challenged with protecting increasingly complex attack surfaces, BreachLock's Pentesting Intelligence Report offers timely, actionable intelligence based on thousands of real-world offensive security engagements.

Download the full report here for the full breakdown of key vulnerability trends, impacted industries, and security gaps organizations can't afford to ignore.

