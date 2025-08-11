403
2025 PSB Russian Track, Field Championships kicks off at Kazan’s Central Stadium
(MENAFN) The opening day of the 2025 PSB Russian Track and Field Championships wrapped up Thursday at Kazan’s Central Stadium, featuring sprint, distance, and field finals as over 200 athletes began competing for medals.
In the men’s 100 meters, Yaroslav Tkalich took the win with a time of 10.15 seconds, narrowly missing the Russian national record by 0.05 seconds. On the women’s sprint side, Yulia Karavaeva successfully retained her national title, finishing the race in 11.16 seconds, matching her performance from the previous year.
Among field events, Aliona Dubitskaya secured victory in the women’s shot put with a throw of 18.21 meters, while Violetta Ignatyeva claimed the discus title, throwing 59.46 meters.
In the distance races, Svetlana Aplackhina won the women’s 5,000 meters with a time of 15:12.87. Vladimir Nikitin, a renowned distance runner and multiple national record holder, captured the men’s 5,000 meters title in 13:36.63.
The championships, consisting of 44 medal events, will continue through Sunday with a large roster of athletes competing. Petr Fradkov, leader of the Russian Athletics Federation, noted that the competition not only represents the peak of national athletics but also offers a chance to demonstrate Russia’s readiness for international competition once again.
