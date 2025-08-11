Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mohamed Salah denounces UEFA for not stating reason for murder of Palestinian player

2025-08-11 09:36:16
(MENAFN) Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah has expressed disappointment with UEFA’s tribute to former Palestinian player Suleiman al-Obaid, pointing out the organization’s failure to mention that al-Obaid was killed by Israeli forces while awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Al-Obaid’s death occurred on Wednesday amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza, now in its second year. UEFA’s statement honored him as the "Palestinian Pele" and praised his talent and the hope he inspired in children during difficult times but did not address the circumstances of his death.

Salah called out UEFA directly, asking, "Can you tell us how, where and why he died?"

Palestinian officials report that more than 800 athletes have lost their lives in Gaza since Israel’s genocide began on October 7, 2023, with the sports community enduring bombings, famine, and infrastructure collapse.

Al-Obaid was among those killed while waiting for humanitarian aid—a tragic outcome linked to a controversial aid distribution system supported by Israel and the United States that critics label a “death trap.” According to the United Nations, at least 1,373 Palestinians have died since late May while trying to receive food through this system, while Israel has restricted access for other aid organizations into Gaza.

The Palestinian Football Association stated that Suleiman al-Obaid, a former national team player, “was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”

At 41, al-Obaid was one of Palestine’s most celebrated football talents, having played 24 official matches for the national team and scored two goals. He was also a father of five and born in Gaza.

