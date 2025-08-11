What Is Rust? A Materials Scientist Explains Metal's Crusty Enemy

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to ... .

Imagine leaving your shiny metal bicycle outside in the rain. As water pools on its surfaces, oxygen from the air lingers nearby, and together they begin to quietly attack the metal.

The iron in the bike and the oxygen and water in the environment together undergo a chemical reaction. It forms iron oxide – better known as rust – which accumulates over time. This reddish-brown, flaky substance is more than just ugly; it's a sign that the metal is breaking down.

Iron reacts with oxygen and water to form rust, an oxidized form of iron. Ali Damouh/Science Photo Library via Getty Images

Chemists call this process oxidation . You can think of iron as like a superhero - tough, durable and shiny - until it meets its kryptonite: moisture and air. Water helps iron atoms more easily shed their electrons, which are negatively charged particles. Oxygen acts like a tiny electron thief, stealing those electrons and leaving the metal weak and crumbly.

The shiny, metallic iron used in homes and industry is a refined form of what is found in nature - iron ore. Rust is a natural process - the refined iron is essentially trying to return to its original oxidized, stable state: iron ore .

Old water pipes can clog with accumulated rust. chimmy/E+ via Getty Images

From bikes and cars to bridges and ships

From household fixtures to monumental machines, rust moves in wherever metal meets moisture and time.

On bikes and cars, the combination of rain and exposed metal often triggers a full-blown rust party, eating away at frames and undercarriages. Old water pipes are another hot spot - over time, they corrode from the inside, often leaking brown, rusty water into sinks and tubs. In the kitchen, standing water left around sinks or faucets can lead to yellow-orange rust stains that are as stubborn to remove as they are unsightly.

On a much larger scale, rust can wreak havoc on ships and bridges. Corroded hulls can lead to oil leaks or even catastrophic sinking, costing the maritime industry billions of dollars each year in repairs and environmental damage.

And here's a twist – salt speeds up the rusting process. In snowy regions, road salt doesn't just melt ice ; it also turbocharges oxidation, accelerating the corrosion process. That's why cars in snowy places might rust faster.

The copper Statue of Liberty is greenish due to oxidization, which forms the colorful patina, the copper version of rust. ErickN/iStock via Getty Images Plus

Rust is the term for the specific type of corrosion that occurs in iron or steel. But any metal can chemically degrade due to reactions with environmental factors like oxygen and moisture.

Even old statues aren't immune. Those greenish-blue figures you see in parks and plazas? That's not paint; it's patina, the copper version of rust. Though more visually appealing, patina is still a form of corrosion.

How can you stop rust?

By understanding the chemistry behind rust, people have found smart ways to slow it down or even stop it altogether, protecting everything from bridges to bicycles.

One of the simplest methods is to paint the metal surface. Paint acts like a waterproof jacket, sealing the metal off from air and moisture – the two key ingredients for rust.

Keeping metal dry is another practical defense. Tools are often stored in dry spaces or alongside dehumidifiers to minimize moisture.

Another technique, called galvanization , coats one metal with a more reactive one, like zinc. Zinc corrodes more easily than iron, forming a stable layer of zinc oxide when exposed to air and moisture. The zinc oxide is a protective barrier to further corrosion – until it gradually wears away, leaving the underlying iron vulnerable to rust once again.

And then there's stainless steel : a corrosion-resistant mixture, called an alloy , of iron with other metals, such as chromium. When exposed to air, chromium undergoes its own version of rusting, forming a stable layer of chromium oxide.

This layer is extremely thin , 100,000 times thinner than a single strand of human hair. It is invisible to the naked eye, sticks tightly to the metal surface and prevents further oxidation. The chromium oxide layer is also self-healing - if scratched, the exposed chromium quickly reforms the protective barrier. That's why stainless steel is used in everything from kitchen sinks to surgical tools.

Watching rust on the atomic level

I'm a materials scientist who uses advanced imaging tools, like transmission electron microscopes , to study how metals oxidize at the atomic scale. We can actually watch as tiny metal atoms lose electrons and oxygen atoms gain them, undergoing corrosion in real time.

Transmission electron microscopy video shows the real-time surface oxidation of aluminum. In the beginning, the small dots are individual aluminum atoms, neatly lined up in a regular pattern. Oxygen from the water vapor sticks to the surface and mixes with the aluminum. A new layer of aluminum oxide forms, with the atoms arranged in a messy random way. This new surface layer protects the aluminum underneath, which stays the same.

For instance, in one study, we observed the way a thin layer of aluminum oxide forms instantly when aluminum is exposed to oxygen or water vapor. This oxide layer doesn't flake off like rust on iron; instead, it forms a uniform, tightly bonded protective coating that blocks any more oxygen and water from reaching the underlying metal. That's why aluminum resists continued corrosion – unlike iron, whose rust layer is porous, allowing the reaction to keep going.

Oxidation can be harmful, causing rusting, or beneficial when harnessed to protect metals instead. By observing these processes in real time, my colleagues and I aim to create materials that last longer and work better in everyday life - for example, to construct stronger bridges, more efficient batteries and safer airplanes.

