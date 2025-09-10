Guangwen Zhou
Guangwen Zhou teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in materials science, thermodynamics, X-ray diffraction and crystallography, and transmission electron microscopy. His research focuses on atomistic mechanisms of surface and interface phenomena; materials stability in harsh environments including oxidation and corrosion; materials synthesis and processing under nonequilibrium conditions; materials for energy storage/conversion, heterogeneous catalysis and electronic devices; and materials characterization using dynamic in situ electron and scanning probe microscopy, diffraction, and spectroscopy. Professor Zhou has published over 150 journal papers, including Nature Materials, Nature Communications, PNAS and Physical Review Letters. Professor Zhou is a recipient of the NSF CAREER Award (2011) and the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities (2016). Professor Zhou received PhD from the University of Pittsburgh (2003), MS from Beijing University of Technology and BS from Xiangtan University, China. He held research positions at Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Pittsburgh prior to joining SUNY Binghamton faculty in 2007.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York
