Big Savings On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 & Flip7 FE Cashback, Bonuses & EMI Deals

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE at discounted prices this festive season and Independence Day. Benefit from cashback offers, upgrade bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on these powerful, pocket-sized foldable smartphones.

With the festive season and Independence Day approaching, discounts and cashback offers are being announced on electronics, including smartphones. Samsung is offering a big discount on its popular Galaxy Flip phones.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip7 for just Rs97,999 with a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available for Rs 85,999 with up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback or upgrade bonus. Customers can also get 24-month no-cost EMI.

Samsung's seventh-generation foldable smartphones have received an unprecedented response in India. Within 48 hours of launch, the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE received over 2.1 lakh pre-orders Galaxy Z Flip7 is a compact AI phone with a new Flex Window. It's pocket-sized yet powerful, combining Galaxy AI with an edge-to-edge Flex Window, advanced camera, and sleek design. From voice AI to great selfies, it's perfect for daily use Galaxy Z Flip7's Flex Window display lets you see key info at a glance. The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window is the largest yet, allowing for edge-to-edge use. With 2600 nits brightness and Vision Booster, outdoor visibility is excellent Galaxy Z Flip7 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and features the Armor Flex Hinge, thinner and more durable than previous generations. The 4,300 mAh battery is the largest ever in a Galaxy Z Flip, providing up to 31 hours of video playback Galaxy Z Flip7 FE has a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for high-quality selfies and videos in Flex Mode. The Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red, while the Z Flip7 FE is available in Black and White.