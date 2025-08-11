Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Big Savings On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 & Flip7 FE Cashback, Bonuses & EMI Deals

Big Savings On Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 & Flip7 FE Cashback, Bonuses & EMI Deals


2025-08-11 09:00:49
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Flip7 FE at discounted prices this festive season and Independence Day. Benefit from cashback offers, upgrade bonuses, and no-cost EMI options on these powerful, pocket-sized foldable smartphones.

With the festive season and Independence Day approaching, discounts and cashback offers are being announced on electronics, including smartphones. Samsung is offering a big discount on its popular Galaxy Flip phones.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip7 for just Rs97,999 with a bank cashback or upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000. The Galaxy Z Flip7 FE is available for Rs 85,999 with up to Rs 10,000 bank cashback or upgrade bonus. Customers can also get 24-month no-cost EMI.

Samsung's seventh-generation foldable smartphones have received an unprecedented response in India. Within 48 hours of launch, the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE received over 2.1 lakh pre-orders Galaxy Z Flip7 is a compact AI phone with a new Flex Window. It's pocket-sized yet powerful, combining Galaxy AI with an edge-to-edge Flex Window, advanced camera, and sleek design. From voice AI to great selfies, it's perfect for daily use Galaxy Z Flip7's Flex Window display lets you see key info at a glance. The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window is the largest yet, allowing for edge-to-edge use. With 2600 nits brightness and Vision Booster, outdoor visibility is excellent Galaxy Z Flip7 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and features the Armor Flex Hinge, thinner and more durable than previous generations. The 4,300 mAh battery is the largest ever in a Galaxy Z Flip, providing up to 31 hours of video playback Galaxy Z Flip7 FE has a 6.7-inch main display and a 50MP FlexCam for high-quality selfies and videos in Flex Mode. The Z Flip7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red, while the Z Flip7 FE is available in Black and White.

MENAFN11082025007385015968ID1109912064

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search