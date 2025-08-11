Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nigeria Rejects Deportees from US


2025-08-11 08:58:27
(MENAFN) Nigeria has declared it will refuse to accept foreign migrants deported from the United States, even though neighboring countries have agreed to such arrangements under deals with Washington, a local newspaper reported, quoting the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson.

Kimiebi Ebienfa informed the news outlet on Saturday that the West African nation is currently facing “multiple domestic challenges” and is unwilling to take on “additional baggage” from abroad.

The Foreign Ministry representative stated, “We have our own issues we are struggling with. We will not allow ourselves to be pressured into accepting deportees, regardless of what other nations are doing,” according to the newspaper.

Ebienfa emphasized Nigeria’s sovereignty, explaining, “We are a sovereign country and we take decisions only after fully analyzing the implications to our national security.”

These remarks arise amid efforts by US President Donald Trump to establish third-country agreements for deporting migrants considered a threat to America’s national security.

Recently, Rwanda agreed to receive up to 250 deportees under a deal that includes a US grant to the East African country.

In July, the Trump administration deported five “barbaric criminals” to Eswatini, stating their countries had declined to readmit them.

This followed a similar action involving eight deportees sent to South Sudan. Details regarding the agreements with these countries have not been made public.

The White House had previously canceled all visas for South Sudanese passport holders and suspended new issuances, effectively barring nationals of that country from entering the US.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that this step was taken in response to Juba’s refusal to accept deported citizens and indicated that the policy might be reconsidered once South Sudan fully cooperates.

