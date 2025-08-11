Cambodia Says Thailand's Planned Military Action Violates Ceasefire
Boonsin reportedly announced on Sunday the action to seize the Ta Krobey temple and to close the Ta Moan Thom temple.
Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said, "This statement constitutes an undeniable evidence of the provocative and premeditated attempt to invade Cambodia's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Xinhua News Agency reported.
The above-mentioned action amounts to a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached during the special meeting on July 28, and the spirit of the extraordinary meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) held on August 7 in Malaysia, she added.
Socheata said during this GBC extraordinary meeting, Cambodia and Thailand agreed that both parties must not move their troops, including refraining from patrolling beyond their current positions.
"Cambodia emphasises its firm stand on peaceful resolution, and adheres to the principle of peace and strictly implements the ceasefire agreement," she said. "Cambodia hopes that Thailand will also uphold this principle with sincerity to resolve the border dispute so as to restore peace for the peoples of both countries.
Last week, the Thai Army said three Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion during a patrol operation along the Thai-Cambodian border. However, Cambodia strongly refuted the Thai accusations.
According to Thailand's Second Army Region, the explosion occurred at around 10:00 am local time on Saturday, when Thai troops were conducting a patrol and laying barbed wire to reinforce border security in Sisaket Province.
Thai army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said that the incident clearly demonstrated the continued, concealed use of weapons along the border by the Cambodian side, which is a clear violation of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, or the Ottawa Convention.
"Such actions pose a major obstacle to implementing ceasefire measures and resolving the conflict through peaceful means and further reinforce evidence that Cambodia has consistently initiated the use of weapons first," Winthai said in a statement.
The Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA) on Saturday evening strongly refuted the Thai accusations that Cambodia laid new mines that exploded and injured three Thai soldiers.
"Cambodia's position is unequivocal: We have not, and will not, plant new landmines," the CMAA said in a press release.
"At this time, no official and transparent investigation has been carried out regarding the reported incident involving injured Thai soldiers," the press release said.
"In the absence of verified facts, it is essential that all parties exercise restraint in public statements. Unsubstantiated accusations not only risk undermining the spirit of cooperation established under the ceasefire but also threaten to erode trust at a moment when constructive engagement is most needed," it added.
