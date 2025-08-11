'The Battle To Stay In America' To Be Re-Released With A New Afterword Amid Trump's Mass Deportation Campaign
Michael Kagan's award-winning 2020 book The Battle to Stay in America is being reissued in paperback.Refreshing clarity and heart... an unusually accessible primer on immigration law.” - The New York Review of Books
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Kagan's award-winning 2020 book The Battle to Stay in America is being reissued in paperback. Written by a law professor and one of the most widely cited scholars of immigration law in the United States, The Battle to Stay in America was praised by The New York Review of Books as“an unusually accessible primer on immigration law” told“with refreshing clarity and heart.”
Written partly as a memoir from the frontlines of Trump's Oirst term, The Battle to Stay in America is the true story of a community coming to grips with the federal government's crackdown on immigrants and learning how to defend itself. It is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, which has one of the largest undocumented populations of any city in the country. Informative and intensely personal, this is a story about mothers and fathers, lawyers and activists, local police and federal agencies, and a struggle for the identity of a nation. This is a book for everyone wondering how we got here, and how we can rally around our immigrant neighbors. It is now more urgent than ever.
The new Afterword offers a searing critique of the failures of the Biden Administration to offer leadership on the issue that had brought Donald Trump to power in the Oirst place, mixed with foreboding and a call to Americans to defend their neighbors as Trump begins his campaign of mass deportation in his second term.
Michael Kagan is available for interviews. He is Joyce Mack Professor of Law and Director of the UNLV Immigration Clinic at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
