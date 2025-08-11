United Arab Emirates (UAE) Leaders Congratulate President Of Chad On Independence Day
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Chadian President and to Prime Minister Allamaye Halina on the occasion.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
