Thunes And Ontop Transform Global Freelance And Remote Workforce Payments With Real-Time Payouts

Collaboration enables businesses across America to unlock real-time global payments for remote workers and workers to get paid instantly, anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has announced a new collaboration with Ontop , the all-in-one global payroll and financial platform helping companies hire, pay, and empower remote talent across over 150 countries, headquartered in the US.

Through this collaboration, Ontop is supercharging its Financial Services offering by providing freelancers and remote workers with real-time access to earnings, no matter where they live. By leveraging Thunes' Direct Global Network, Ontop users can now receive instant local currency payouts to bank accounts in markets like Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, South Africa, Vietnam, and the UK, eliminating the delays and friction of traditional cross-border payments. The collaboration comes on the back of Thunes acquiring Money Transmitter Licenses in 50 U.S. states, announced in June this year .

The ability to deliver funds in real time supports Ontop in accelerating the growth of its business customers in the US and Latin America, and improving the lives of freelancers and remote workers, particularly in emerging markets and where fast, secure, and accessible cross-border payments are essential for everyday life.

The collaboration comes at a time when freelance work is surging and global hiring is more common than ever. The World Bank estimates the number of self-employed workers globally to be 1.57 billion people, approximately 47 percent of the global workforce. The global freelance platform market is expected to grow by more than 16% each year from 2024 to 2030.

Thomas McAllister , Chief Financial Services Officer of Ontop, said: "Fast, reliable, and inclusive financial access is no longer a nice-to-have, it's foundational to the future of global work. Partnering with Thunes allows us to deliver exactly that: real-time payouts, in local currency, to the people building the global economy. It's a game-changer for workers and a competitive advantage for businesses."

Kyle Rosen , Head of Americas at Thunes, commented: "Thunes' capability to deliver instant, cost-effective cross-border payments at scale makes our platform an ideal solution for managing freelance and remote worker payouts. Through our partnership with Ontop, we're helping businesses to offer remote talent a smoother, real-time payment experience across international borders. More significantly, we're working together to promote social mobility by enabling skilled freelancers in emerging markets to access and thrive in the global economy."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay HK and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit:

About Ontop

Ontop is redefining how global workforces get paid, grow, and stay empowered. Beyond compliant hiring and payroll, Ontop offers a premium suite of financial services built for the modern remote professional including multicurrency payouts, sleek digital wallets, global Visa cards, and cashback-powered memberships.

Through its flagship offerings like Ontop Account, Ontop Card, and Ontop Reserve, the platform gives workers instant access to earnings, the ability to move money across borders in real time, and tools to manage their financial lives, all in one place.

From early-stage startups to global enterprises, the world's most forward-thinking companies trust Ontop to power the future of work. For more information, visit:

SOURCE Thunes

