Azerbaijan Allocates Additional $2M In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine
" For the purchase and shipment of electrical equipment manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the purpose of providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine , based on the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided for in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, allocate funds to the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the amount of two million US dollars," the order states.
Aliyev also instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide funding in the amount specified in the order, and the government must resolve the issues arising from this document.Read also: Energy cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue despite any challenges - Zelensky
Yesterday, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed communication with the US and European countries and cooperation in the energy sector with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
As reported by Ukrinform, in February, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order allocating USD 1 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine .
