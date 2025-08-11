Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Pakistan Prepare to Hold Separate Drills

2025-08-11 05:31:18
(MENAFN) The navies of India and Pakistan are scheduled to conduct individual naval maneuvers in the Arabian Sea on August 11–12, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday.

Both countries have announced temporary airspace restrictions over their respective maritime zones to facilitate the operations, the outlet mentioned, citing Indian military insiders.

A source in the defense sector stated to the publication, “Indian Navy warships will be carrying out exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11–12. Pakistan Navy has also issued its own NOTAM for similar drills.”

These simultaneous maritime activities underscore the strategic importance both nations place on their naval preparedness in the region.

As detailed by Indian media, the Indian Navy's drills will be conducted near the shores of Porbandar and Okha, located in the state of Gujarat.

The Arabian Sea serves as a crucial conduit for international shipping and remains a significant area of interest for regional defense dynamics.

These military preparations follow a recent episode of heightened tensions between the neighboring countries.

Three months ago, India and Pakistan were involved in a four-day military standoff, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Notably, naval forces did not participate in that confrontation.

In a related development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed extensive aerial drills last month along the frontier shared with Pakistan.

These operations involved advanced combat aircraft, such as the Sukhoi Su-30, Rafale, and Mirage 2000, alongside air defense mechanisms and vital logistical infrastructure, as reported by various media outlets.

The upcoming naval exercises reflect the ongoing emphasis both nations place on maintaining readiness amid persistent regional friction.

