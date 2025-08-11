Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bangladesh’s gov to purchase forty thousand body cameras

Bangladesh’s gov to purchase forty thousand body cameras


2025-08-11 05:25:35
(MENAFN) Ahead of the general election scheduled for February 2026, Bangladesh’s interim government plans to purchase at least 40,000 body-worn cameras to enhance security at polling stations.

This initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday. Following the meeting, a statement revealed that the government has contacted three companies to supply the body cameras.

Faiz Tayeb Ahmed, the chief adviser's special assistant who participated in the meeting, noted that the procurement process is nearing completion. He explained that the body cameras will help improve security at thousands of vulnerable voting locations.

Ahmed added, "We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October, so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities."

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109910908

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search