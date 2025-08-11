403
Bangladesh’s gov to purchase forty thousand body cameras
(MENAFN) Ahead of the general election scheduled for February 2026, Bangladesh’s interim government plans to purchase at least 40,000 body-worn cameras to enhance security at polling stations.
This initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Saturday. Following the meeting, a statement revealed that the government has contacted three companies to supply the body cameras.
Faiz Tayeb Ahmed, the chief adviser's special assistant who participated in the meeting, noted that the procurement process is nearing completion. He explained that the body cameras will help improve security at thousands of vulnerable voting locations.
Ahmed added, "We are aiming to procure the bodycams by October, so police officers can receive adequate training on their key features, including AI capabilities."
