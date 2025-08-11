403
China’s "HYSY 295" ship start its marine engineering project
(MENAFN) The Chinese-built vessel "HYSY 295" has begun its inaugural engineering project in Brunei, as confirmed by its captain, Qiao Baoxin. The vessel, notable for its expansive helicopter deck and large crane, was finalizing preparations for offshore work at Muara Port.
The mission’s main objective is to replace subsea pipelines for one of Brunei’s top energy companies. Project manager Li Jiannan from China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) highlighted the importance of adhering to the highest international standards and expressed pride in contributing to the cooperation between Brunei and China, while acknowledging the responsibility involved.
COOEC, a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company with nearly 10,000 employees, has carried out engineering projects across more than 20 countries and regions. It maintains strong partnerships with major players in the global oil and gas sector.
