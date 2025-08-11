Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China’s "HYSY 295" ship start its marine engineering project

China’s "HYSY 295" ship start its marine engineering project


2025-08-11 05:20:48
(MENAFN) The Chinese-built vessel "HYSY 295" has begun its inaugural engineering project in Brunei, as confirmed by its captain, Qiao Baoxin. The vessel, notable for its expansive helicopter deck and large crane, was finalizing preparations for offshore work at Muara Port.

The mission’s main objective is to replace subsea pipelines for one of Brunei’s top energy companies. Project manager Li Jiannan from China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) highlighted the importance of adhering to the highest international standards and expressed pride in contributing to the cooperation between Brunei and China, while acknowledging the responsibility involved.

COOEC, a Shanghai Stock Exchange-listed company with nearly 10,000 employees, has carried out engineering projects across more than 20 countries and regions. It maintains strong partnerships with major players in the global oil and gas sector.

MENAFN11082025000045017281ID1109910906

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search