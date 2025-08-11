Assam Police Foil Interstate Drug Peddling, One Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Aug 11 (IANS) Assam Police have foiled an interstate drug peddling attempt, and a person was arrested, officials said on Monday.

The operation was carried out in the Cachar district today after receiving intelligence input regarding the movement of the narcotics item.

A senior police official said,“Based on our information regarding drug peddling, we have intercepted a vehicle that came from Tripura, and we have recovered at least 362 kg of cannabis from the narcotics peddler.”

A person identified as Pradip Kar, who is a resident of the neighbouring state of Tripura, was arrested on charges of drug peddling. The police claimed that the market value of the seized drugs would be more than Rs. 2 crore 50 lakhs.

A case under the relevant section was registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway. The interstate drug nexus is a challenge for the security personnel, and the southern part of Assam has been used to transport narcotics coming from the neighbouring states to various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said that the fight against the drug nexus is quite massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods, including drones to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting in far places, which is very dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating, and it is a long battle for us against them, and it will continue. However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments, and often they have been using drones as carriers of narcotics items," he stated.

Speaking to the reporters here, he said: "The menace of drugs is huge, and every state government has been taking efforts to foil the drug peddling attempt. Assam has been tackling the narcotics network with its full force, and we have zero tolerance stand against narcotics. I believe that continuous operations against drugs are the way to eradicate this menace from society."

The Chief Minister also said that the kingpins of the drug network do not live in India, and they operate from foreign nations.

"The kingpins of the narcotics nexus operate from abroad through their agents. They use every possible modus operandi to avoid being caught by the police. Sometimes, multiple agents travel together with tiny consignments of drugs, which are very hard to detect. If ten persons travel by train from Guwahati to Delhi with half a gram of heroin in each of their pockets, it will be very difficult to catch and arrest them. However, the security teams have been continuously working to be one step ahead of drug peddlers, and this is how Assam Police operate to bust drug networks," CM Sarma said.