ITR Filing: Income Tax Slabs For Salaried Individuals Under New Regime And Old Regime
|0-3,00,000
|0
|3,00,001-7,00,000
|5
|7,00,001-10,00,000
|10
|10,00,001-12,00,000
|15
|12,00,001-15,00,000
|20
|15,00,001 and above
|30
Source: Income Tax DepartmentKey deductions and rebates
- Standard deduction: Under the new tax regime, salaried individuals and pensioners can claim a standard deduction of ₹75,000 from their salary or pension income. Section 87A rebate: Under the new tax regime, a resident individual whose net taxable income does not exceed ₹7 lakh is eligible for a tax rebate of up to ₹25,000. This effectively means zero tax liability for those individuals whose taxable income does not exceed ₹7 lakh.
- NPS contribution: Salaried employees can also claim a deduction of up to 14% of their basic salary under Section 80CCD (2) if they opt for the new tax regime when filing the ITR.
It's important to note that the government's announcement of zero tax on incomes up to ₹12 lakh applies to the current financial year, 2025-26.Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman to table new Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha today
Hence, this is not applicable to the current ITR filing for FY 2024-25 and will only exempt tax on the income earned between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026.Income tax slabs in old tax regime
There is no change that has been announced in the income tax slabs under the old tax regime. A taxpayer can choose to opt for this regime while filing their ITR on or before the due date.Also Read | What are the modes of filing? Can you file returns after due date? FAQs answered
The slabs depend on the taxpayer's age in FY 2024-25, i.e., between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025.
Income tax slabs for people below 60 years
|0-2,50,000
|0
|2,50,001-5,00,000
|5
|5,00,001-10,00,000
|20
|10,00,001 and above
|30
Source: Income Tax Department
Income tax slabs for people aged above 60 years but below 80 years
|0-3,00,000
|0
|3,00,001-5,00,000
|5
|5,00,001-10,00,000
|20
|10,00,001 and above
|30
Source: Income Tax Department
Income tax slabs for people aged over 80 years
|0-5,00,000
|0
|5,00,001-10,00,000
|20
|10,00,001 and above
|30
Source: Income Tax Department
