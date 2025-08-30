Russian Drone Strikes Farm Equipment In Zaporizhzhia Region, Injuring Man
"A man was injured as a result of an enemy strike on the Polohy district. The Russians used an FPV drone. Agricultural machinery operating in the field was damaged. The injured man, 43, was performing his work duties," Fedorov wrote.Read also: Russian shelling hits central Kherson, killing civilian
On the night of August 29-30, Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack on Zaporizhzhia. The number of people injured in that strike has already risen to 30.
Photo: Kyrylo Tymoshenko / Telegram
