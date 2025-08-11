403
Australia Reveals Recognizing Palestine in September
(MENAFN) Australia will officially recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Monday.
Standing alongside Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Albanese informed the press that the Palestinian Authority had provided assurances to "disarm," "recognize Israel," and exclude "Hamas" from any future governing body of Palestine.
This announcement was reported by a news agency, which noted the importance of these commitments in shaping Australia's decision.
Earlier reports indicated that the Australian government was contemplating setting a specific timeframe for recognizing Palestine.
However, this process accelerated once the Cabinet promptly approved the proposal, solidifying the country's position on the matter.
When questioned about whether this declaration might embolden Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration to persist with its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Albanese stated that he had already conveyed his reservations to Netanyahu regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.
"I think that I expressed it in a very clear way. But the prime minister's comments were similar to what he had made a year ago, which is that they were determined to remove Hamas," Albanese remarked.
In parallel developments, France has declared its own plan to recognize Palestine during the UN meeting in New York this September.
Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has shown readiness to support Palestinian recognition should Israel not fulfill a defined set of criteria.
