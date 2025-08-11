Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dengue death toll in Bangladesh reaches one hundred one


2025-08-11 03:38:58
(MENAFN) The death count from dengue fever in Bangladesh has reached 101 this year, following the recent deaths of three individuals, according to health authorities. Two of these fatalities occurred in the capital’s South City Corporation area, while one was reported in the southeastern Chittagong Division.

Breaking down the fatalities, 45 have taken place in Dhaka South City Corporation, 11 in Dhaka North City Corporation, and 17 in the Chittagong region.

In the last 24 hours, hospitals admitted 448 new dengue patients, pushing the total number of cases this year to 24,183. Meanwhile, 22,708 patients have been discharged. Females account for 39.3% of all reported cases, the health office said.

The largest number of recent admissions occurred in the Barisal division, with 95 patients hospitalized in the past day. Additionally, Dhaka Division saw 84 new admissions, while Chittagong Division admitted 81 dengue patients during the same period.

For comparison, Bangladesh experienced a severe dengue outbreak in 2023, recording 1,705 deaths and a total of 321,179 cases, as per official records.

