IAEA Deputy Director Set to Visit Iran
(MENAFN) The deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to visit Iran on Monday, according to a local news agency on Sunday, quoting Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
Araghchi made these remarks while speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting, emphasizing that the visit is intended for negotiations between Iran and the IAEA. He explained that Tehran has already supplied the agency with detailed explanations regarding a new framework for bilateral cooperation, following a law passed in late June by Iran’s parliament and Constitutional Council that suspended collaborations.
The foreign minister highlighted that no inspections or visits to Iranian nuclear facilities are planned during this trip by the IAEA deputy director general, stating, "We have not yet reached a new agreement and the cooperation would not begin."
Iran took the decision to halt cooperation with the IAEA after a series of Israeli-U.S. attacks targeted its nuclear sites, alongside the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists in June. Tehran has maintained that it will continue this suspension until guarantees are provided for the security of its nuclear facilities and personnel.
Earlier, media reported that Massimo Aparo, the IAEA’s deputy director general and head of the Department of Safeguards, will be visiting Iran.
