403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Set to Recognize State of Palestine in September
(MENAFN) Australia will officially acknowledge Palestinian statehood during the 80th United Nations General Assembly session this September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared on Monday.
At a press briefing in Canberra’s Parliament House, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Albanese affirmed Australia’s support for the "right" of Palestinians to have "a state of their own."
He emphasized, "A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza."
Albanese revealed that his cabinet convened Monday morning and approved the recognition as part of a "coordinated global effort" that is gaining traction toward a two-state resolution.
The prime minister noted that this decision followed discussions with international leaders from Britain, France, New Zealand, and Japan, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Albanese highlighted commitments from the Palestinian Authority, which has pledged to recognize Israel’s right to exist, conduct general elections, and pursue demilitarization.
The prime minister also criticized Israel for withholding aid to Gaza and condemned rising settler violence in the West Bank, describing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as "beyond the world's worst fears."
"There have been threats to annex the occupied Palestinian territories and proposing the permanent forced displacement of the Palestinian people. These actions, together with the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, risk putting a two-state solution out of reach for a generation," he warned.
This announcement follows heightened criticism from Albanese and key Labor Party officials toward Israel and renewed calls for a ceasefire in recent weeks.
At a press briefing in Canberra’s Parliament House, alongside Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, Albanese affirmed Australia’s support for the "right" of Palestinians to have "a state of their own."
He emphasized, "A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering and starvation in Gaza."
Albanese revealed that his cabinet convened Monday morning and approved the recognition as part of a "coordinated global effort" that is gaining traction toward a two-state resolution.
The prime minister noted that this decision followed discussions with international leaders from Britain, France, New Zealand, and Japan, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Albanese highlighted commitments from the Palestinian Authority, which has pledged to recognize Israel’s right to exist, conduct general elections, and pursue demilitarization.
The prime minister also criticized Israel for withholding aid to Gaza and condemned rising settler violence in the West Bank, describing Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as "beyond the world's worst fears."
"There have been threats to annex the occupied Palestinian territories and proposing the permanent forced displacement of the Palestinian people. These actions, together with the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, risk putting a two-state solution out of reach for a generation," he warned.
This announcement follows heightened criticism from Albanese and key Labor Party officials toward Israel and renewed calls for a ceasefire in recent weeks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment